Blockchain technology claims to offer companies a secure and transparent solution to logistics challenges

European soft drinks group Refresco has launched a blockchain technology initiative that allows consumers to track the supply chain of a supermarket's own-brand orange juice.

Refresco said the project, with Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn, gives consumers "complete transparency" on where the ingredients for the juice come from. Using a QR code, consumers can see the route the Brazilian oranges have travelled until the juice is in a bottle on the store shelf.

Maarten Kusters, MD for Refresco Benelux, said: "This is a unique way of bringing together the grower, processor, bottler, retailer and consumer and making the entire process of fruit juice production traceable and transparent."

The project depends on the use of blockchain - the same technology used in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin - to record each step the orange juice takes on its way to the Netherlands. The blockchain was developed in cooperation with Supply Chain Information Management.

A number of beverage companies are looking to use blockchain in their logistics management, as it offers a secure way of tracking products through the supply chain. In March, Anheuser-Busch InBev successfully tested a blockchain solution, intended to simplify international shipping. The company behind the technology said blockchain can reduce operating costs and increase supply chain visibility.

