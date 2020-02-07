News

Reed’s Inc’s Reed’s Wellness Shots - Product Launch

7 February 2020

Reed's Inc's Reed's Wellness Shots

Category - Soft drinks, functional, ginger-based

Available - From this month

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$2.99 per 2oz bottle, US$35 per 12-pack

Soft drinks business Reed's Inc has unveiled Reed's Wellness Shots, two functional soft drinks that focus on the claimed anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger. The two variants - caffeine-free Daily Ginger and caffeinated Ginger Energize - contain 3,000mg of organic pressed ginger in each 2oz shot.

Ginger Energize also contains 100mg of natural caffeine from green coffee beans.

According to Reed's, ginger can help reduce inflammation, soothe digestive issues and enhance immune health.

The new drinks, which do not require refrigeration, will be available online in the US and at Sprouts retailers, with Reed's citing growing distribution at grocery and convenience stores throughout the country.

"There is a clear consumer need for a healthful and shelf-stable functional shot option," said Reed's marketing VP Lindsay Martin. "Most natural ginger shots require refrigeration or immediate consumption, and caffeine boosts are mostly chemical."

What will shape consumer trends in 2020? - Predictions for the Year Ahead

Sectors: Product launches, Soft drinks, Water

