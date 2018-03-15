Reed's Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer comes to UK
By Lucy Britner | 15 March 2018
Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer will launch in the UK next month
UK distributor Empire Bespoke Foods is set to roll out US soft drink Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer to the UK market.
The product, which is produced in the US by Reed's, will be available in the UK market from April. The vanilla and butterscotch-flavoured drink is designed to tap into the craft movement, which Empire says "especially appeals to the Millennial consumers".
The brand also appears to play into the popularity of Harry Potter and the story's famous 'Butter Beer'.
"Since 1374, Flying Cauldron has been making this magical brew for under aged wizards and witches, or those who are young at heart, at their fictional brewery pub in Hogsbreath, England," the Flying Cauldron marketing material said.
The butterscotch beer is free from preservatives, caffeines, GMOs and gluten.
The product joins Virgil's Root Beer and Cream Soda in the Empire Bespoke Foods portfolio.
Does The Coca-Cola Co's alcohol move signal a new direction? - Comment
Expert analysis
Global RTD & cider insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
Global RTD & cider insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
The global market for ready-to-drinks (RTDs) continues to be one of the healthier sectors of the global marketplace, rising by 1.6% to 399.6m nine-litre cases in 2016. This is a slight reduction over ...read more
Sectors: Product launches, Soft drinks, Water
Most Popular
Insights
- Whisk(e)y - Ireland versus Scotland - The Facts
- Why is The Coca-Cola Co moving into alcohol?
- Top US Craft Brewers in 2017 - The facts
- Carlsberg Performance Trends 2013-2017 - data
- Where should we look for wine's future gains?
News
- Pernod confirms Midleton distillery death
- Henkell & Co set to acquire Freixenet control
- Diageo buys Belsazar vermouth
- Conviviality 'identifies' US$40m tax bill
- Beam Suntory makes On the Rocks pre-mixed tie-up
Market research
- Global Cognac & brandy insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global RTD & cider insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends