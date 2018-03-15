Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer will launch in the UK next month

UK distributor Empire Bespoke Foods is set to roll out US soft drink Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer to the UK market.

The product, which is produced in the US by Reed's, will be available in the UK market from April. The vanilla and butterscotch-flavoured drink is designed to tap into the craft movement, which Empire says "especially appeals to the Millennial consumers".

The brand also appears to play into the popularity of Harry Potter and the story's famous 'Butter Beer'.

"Since 1374, Flying Cauldron has been making this magical brew for under aged wizards and witches, or those who are young at heart, at their fictional brewery pub in Hogsbreath, England," the Flying Cauldron marketing material said.

The butterscotch beer is free from preservatives, caffeines, GMOs and gluten.

The product joins Virgil's Root Beer and Cream Soda in the Empire Bespoke Foods portfolio.