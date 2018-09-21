Rebbl launches 'What's Your Elixir' campaign
By Lucy Britner | 21 September 2018
Rebbl secured a US$20m investment earlier this year
Rebbl, a US producer of coconut-milk drinks, has lined up a new marketing activation in the country.
The company said earlier this week that the 'What's Your Elixir' campaign aims to connect consumers to the functional benefits of the brand, as well as highlight its charity work. The push will include digital advertising, social media and a video series.
"We are really excited to launch such a fully-immersive campaign and look forward to learning more about how consumers use our elixirs in their own lives, as they discover the ability to tend to their own health while helping create positive social and environmental impact in such an authentic way," said Rusti Porter, SVP of marketing at Rebbl. "Super herbs and adaptogens are still new to most people ... this campaign helps introduce them to the mainstream through the ... taste and intrigue of Rebbl products, and once we have their attention - brings them deeper into the holistic story."
The activation comes a few months after Rebbl won US$20m in investment.
Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Soft drinks, Water
