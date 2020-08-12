Real rides wine cues for kombucha portfolio

UK kombucha producer Real, which positions its namesake brand as a non-alcoholic alternative to sparkling wine, has started packaging its fermented teas in wine-style bottles.

The two-strong portfolio, comprising Royal Flush and Dry Dragon, are now available in the company's home market in 75cl glass bottles with cork-and-cage closures. The start-up, founded three years ago, is looking to capitalise on the trend towards low- and no-alcohol options in the UK.

The Real line has already secured listings in around 60 high-end restaurants, with the company recommending consuming the kombuchas chilled, in Champagne flutes.

"Born out of a desire to create a grown-up, non-alcoholic alternative that could compete with a fine wine, Real has developed and refined a product that meets the needs of this exciting and ever-growing sector," the company said today. "Fermented as a sparkling wine from … loose-leaf teas, Real's … production process offers a flavour complexity without the need to add further flavourings.

"This gives it a flavour profile akin to wine, balances acidity with length, body and mouthfeel."

The two variants each have an SRP in the UK of GBP8 (US$10.50) per bottle.

