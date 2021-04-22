Quintessential Brands' Opihr G&T with Grapefruit RTD - Product Launch

Quintessential Brands' Opihr G&T with Grapefruit RTD

Along with a gin-and-tonic RTD, Opihr boasts three flavoured pre-mixes, including the latest: Opihr G&T with Grapefruit

Category - Spirits, spiced gin-based RTD, 6.5% abv

Available - From next month

Location - The UK off-premise, initially available exclusively in branches of and online from Sainsbury's

Price - SRP of GBP2.50 (US$3.50) per 27.5cl bottle

Quintessential Brands has added to the RTD stable from spiced gin brand Opihr in the UK.

UK-based Quintessential, which kicked off its 'stubby' bottled premix line from Opihr three years ago, has unveiled a grapefruit-flavoured version this week. The new variant brings the range up to four, two of which were launched in cans last year.

All four have a gin-and-tonic base and Quintessential is planning to expand the RTDs beyond the UK later this year.

"The Opihr Ready-to-Drink range has been performing extremely well," said Opihr's global brand director, Robert Milton. "With warmer weather arriving, more and more consumers will be staying local and socialising outdoors. The new Opihr G&T with Grapefruit will help meet this growing demand.

"Drinkers can now taste the flavours of the ancient spice route by trying all three variants that were inspired by ingredients in key destinations from East to West along the route - Pomelo Grapefruit from South-East Asia, Indian Ginger and Spanish Orange."

Late last year, Quintessential appointed James Lousada, whose drinks industry career includes stints with Accolade Wines, Carlsberg and the ill-fated Conviviality, as its CEO.

Quintessential Brands RTD launch taps into post-COVID shift to convenience, hygiene - analysis