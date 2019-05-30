Q Mixers' Q Elderflower Tonic - Product Launch

Q Mixers' Q Elderflower Tonic

Q Elderflower Tonic

Category - Soft drinks, mixer, tonic water

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available in the on-premise channel

Price - Not specified

Carbonated mixer producer Q Mixers has added an elderflower variant to its namesake collection of tonic mixers. Q Elderflower Tonic will be available to on-premise accounts across the US from Amazon.

The new flavour comes in 6.7oz, 50cl and 75cl glass bottles as well as in 7.5oz cans.

"We spent a good amount of time looking at what was already on the market, and then made something better, said Q Mixers CEO Jordan Silbert. "Like our other mixers, Q Elderflower Tonic is full of flavour with higher carbonation. But, it is also less sweet."

Earlier this year, the Brooklyn-based start-up added two lower-calorie variants, Light Tonic and Light Ginger Beer, to its mixers range. The company claimed that both contain 75% fewer calories than Schweppes regular tonic, half the calories of Fever Tree's light tonic and 68% fewer calories than Gosling's Ginger Beer.

