Purity pushes botanical cues for Firefly in pack revamp
By Olly Wehring | 14 March 2018
The Firefly range consists of five flavours
Purity Soft Drinks has updated the packaging across its Firefly soft drinks range, as the company hoped to ride the growing trend towards veganism.
The UK company, which launched Firefly in 2003, said today that the move has been designed to highlight the brand as "the original botanical drink". The revamp will apply across the full range, which comprises Peach & Green Tea, Kiwi, Lime & Mint, Lemon, Lime & Ginger, Pomegranate & Elderflower and Grapefruit & Passionfruit.
"The rebrand follows a rise in veganism, which has tripled over the last decade," the company said. "The focus on botanicals is now high and the new design reflects what consumers are moving towards, more plant-based products."
The Firefly variants, which retail at GBP1.79 (US$) per 33cl bottle, are available in the UK off-premise, across the Wholefoods and Waitrose networks.
