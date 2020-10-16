Proximo Spirits unveils LA Rams sponsorship for 1800 Tequila

Proximo Spirits' 1800 Tequila has been made an official sponsor of American football team the Los Angeles Rams.

The partnership with the LA Rams is Tequila 1800's first professional football team tie-up

The sponsorship deal, announced yesterday, is the Tequila brand's first professional football team tie-up and comes as the LA Rams move into a new stadium. Activations include a Tequila cocktail recipe for LA Rams fans purchasing a 1800 bottle through home-delivery platforms.

Financial details behind the tie-up were not disclosed.

"As 1800 Tequila's first official football partnership, we raise a glass to the Los Angeles Rams and the opening of the new stadium," said Proximo CEO Mike Keyes. "By becoming the official Tequila of the team, we mark our long-term investment in the southern California region, where we both share a passionate fanbase."

This year's NFL season has been adjusted so it can be shortened in case of coronavirus outbreaks. Fans will not be allowed into stadiums to watch games.

