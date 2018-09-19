ProWein, TFWA detail dates for future trade shows
By Olly Wehring | 19 September 2018
ProWein has confirmed the dates for its exhibition in 2020
The organisers behind the ProWein and TFWA China trade exhibitions have confirmed the dates for their events in 2020 and 2019, respectively.
ProWein, which takes place annually in Dusseldorf, confirmed this week that its 2020 exhibition will take place between 15 and 17 March. The show, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2019, attracted 60,000 visitors earlier this year.
The organisers also announced that ProWine China will be held in Shanghai between 13 and 15 November this year, with ProWine Asia scheduled for 7-10 May next year, in Hong Kong. The Asia show then moves to Singapore in 2020, when it will run from 31 March to 3 April.
Meanwhile, Global Travel Retail association TFWA said earlier this week that its fourth China's Century conference returns in 2019 after a break this year. The three-day show, which will be hosted by the Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay hotel in Hainan, will start on 5 March.
TFWA's flagship exhibition, held every year in Cannes, kicks off on Sunday 30 September. just-drinks will attend the show, so email us at news@just-drinks.com to book a meeting.
When spirits companies cut their marketing budgets, why not increase yours? - Click here for a just-drinks comment
Expert analysis
Global travel retail insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
Global travel retail insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
Modest growth for global travel retail: Global travel retail sales of wines and spirits, including pre-mix drinks, rose by a modest 1.8% in 2014, reaching 30.2m nine-litre cases in what was a year of ...read more
Sectors: Beer & cider, Spirits, Wine
Most Popular
Insights
- Why spirits must rethink its future positioning
- Cannabis versatility an attratction for Coca-Cola?
- Cannabis creeps towards the mainstream
- Could hop-flavoured water break new ground? - NPD
- CCEP basks in 'total beverage' prospects
News
- Pernod Ricard to open Porn Star Martini house
- The Coca-Cola Co silent on cannabis link-up report
- Global trade war comes to drinks next week
- Suntory ready to raise European Bourbon prices
- Diageo's Bulleit lines up bartender 'test lab'
Market research
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Coffee in 2018: The New Era of Coffee Everywhere
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..