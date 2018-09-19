ProWein has confirmed the dates for its exhibition in 2020

The organisers behind the ProWein and TFWA China trade exhibitions have confirmed the dates for their events in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

ProWein, which takes place annually in Dusseldorf, confirmed this week that its 2020 exhibition will take place between 15 and 17 March. The show, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2019, attracted 60,000 visitors earlier this year.

The organisers also announced that ProWine China will be held in Shanghai between 13 and 15 November this year, with ProWine Asia scheduled for 7-10 May next year, in Hong Kong. The Asia show then moves to Singapore in 2020, when it will run from 31 March to 3 April.

Meanwhile, Global Travel Retail association TFWA said earlier this week that its fourth China's Century conference returns in 2019 after a break this year. The three-day show, which will be hosted by the Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay hotel in Hainan, will start on 5 March.

TFWA's flagship exhibition, held every year in Cannes, kicks off on Sunday 30 September. just-drinks will attend the show, so email us at news@just-drinks.com to book a meeting.

