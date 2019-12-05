Portman Group marketing code "ignores facts", warns Tiny Rebel

UK brewery Tiny Rebel has warned that a voluntary UK code of conduct on marketing alcohol is not fit for purpose after industry watchdog the Portman Group told retailers not to restock one of its beers.

The Portman Group said it is rare for companies not to work with it to fix issues

Tiny Rebel, which is the subject of a Retail Advistory Bulletin (RAB) after a complaint over the brewer's Cwtch beer was upheld by the Portman Group, said today the ruling is incorrect and not backed up by facts. An RAB informs retailers and wholesalers not to take in more stock of a certain product and is expected to be honoured by signatories of Portman Group's code of conduct.

Tiny Rebel said the complaints to the Portman Group did not mention the brewer's teddy bear logo, which was highlighted by the watchdog as a concern.

"The [independent complaints panel] has targeted our bear logo and is branding it appealing to under-18s without any factual evidence to back it up," Tiny Rebel co-founder Brad Cummings said in a statement. "This is proof that the Portman Group's code of practice isn't fit for the craft beer industry. The code ignores facts and instead works on a totally subjective view."

The Portman Group, an alcohol-industry funded group that enforces a voluntary code on responsible marketing, said today it will send out an RAB on Tiny Rebel's Cwtch next week. The group ruled that the packaging on Cwtch could appeal to under-age drinkers, particularly the use of the teddy bear logo on the front of cans.

The issuing of an RAB is relatively rare, however the measure was last used in October over Bearded Brewer's Suicyder, which the Portman Group reprimanded for " a clear association" between the cider and the act of committing suicide.

Signatories of the Portman Group code, which include leading retailers and wholesalers such as Waitrose and Tesco, are expected to comply with RABs. Cwtch is listed in Waitrose.

A spokesperson for the Portman Group told just-drinks that Tiny Rebel's decision not to work with the organisation to fix issues with the beer came as a surprise. The Welsh brewer had consulted with the Portman Group after a 2017 ruling on Cwtch that also warned the packaging could appeal to minors.

"It is pretty rare for a company not to work with us," the spokesperson said. "If they wanted to work with us, this could be sorted but they have chosen not to."

Cummings added: "We believe that everything we do on our labelling and marketing clearly conveys that Tiny Rebel products are alcoholic - we clearly display the beer style and abv on the front of our brands."

