Poetic License Distillery's Sweet Bell Pepper and Naga Chilli Gin

Category - Gin, 41.4% abv

Available - From this week

Location - UK

Price - GBP34.95 per 70cl bottle

The UK's Poetic License Distillery has launched a chilli-flavoured gin in a move that continues to push innovation boundaries in the category.

Following gin-infused coffee and gin-flavoured potato chips, Poetic License's Sweet Bell Pepper and Naga Chilli Gin uses the extremely hot naga chilli to flavour its latest offering, however the heat has been toned down. The release is part of the distillery's Rarities collection, and fewer than 500 bottles will be made available.

"We wanted to encapsulate the flavours of the chillies and not hugely the hotness - most people struggle to decipher flavour when their taste buds are overwhelmed with heat," said Poetic License distiller Luke Smith. "As such the gin is milder than you may expect for using such potent chillies, which measure over 1 million on the Scoville scale."