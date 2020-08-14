Phillips Distilling Co’s Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons flavoured vodka - Product Launch

Phillips Distilling Co's Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons vodka

Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons will be available in three flavours across the US

Category - Spirits, vodka, flavoured, 30% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available nation-wide

Price - SRP of US$21.99 per 75cl bottle

Phillips Distilling Co has lined up the release of a flavoured vodka range from its Prairie Organic Spirits brand.

Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons, which is USDA certified organic, comprises three variants - Grapefruit, Hibiscus & Chamomile, Watermelon, Cucumber & Lime and Apple, Pear & Ginger. The expressions are gluten- and sugar-free, contain zero fat and carbs, and have 75 calories per 1.5oz (4.26cl) serving.

"As we looked to grow our Prairie Organic Spirits portfolio and add a botanicals expression line, we wanted to ensure that it stayed true to our roots and mission of using only sustainably sourced ingredients grown on organic farms," said Phillips' VP of marketing, Meghan Murray. "By infusing our award-winning organic vodka with the perfect balance of fresh fruit and herbal flavours, our new botanicals line is the perfect accompaniment to any cocktail."

Earlier this week, Minnesota-based Phillips announced the appointment of a former MillerCoors executive as its next CEO.

