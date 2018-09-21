Pernod Ricard’s Seagram’s Tropical Pineapple Vodka - Product Launch
Pernod Ricard's Seagram's vodka brand is hoping to capitalise on the vogue for fruit flavours in the US with the launch of Seagram's Tropical Pineapple Vodka.
