Pernod Ricard's Royal Salute The Treasured Blend - Product Launch

Pernod Ricard's Royal Salute The Treasured Blend

Pernod Ricard's new Royal Salute was unveiled at a Travel Retail exhibition in Cannes this week

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, blended, 40% abv

Available - From November

Location - Global Travel Retail

Price - SRP of US$260 per bottle

Pernod Ricard has launched its first 25-year-old Royal Salute expression, The Treasured Blend.

The blended Scotch whisky is a permanent addition to the Royal Salute portfolio and will roll out exclusively in the Global Travel Retail channel from next month. The whisky is "inspired by the Crown Jewels of England", Pernod said.

The release follows the launches of The Malts Blend and The Lost Blend, which joined Royal Salute's The Signature Blend as permanent 21-year-old additions to the portfolio in July. Royal Salute was first created as a gift for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Pernod unveiled the new Royal Salute at this week's TFWA exhibition in Cannes, which covers the GTR channel. Other products on show at the event include William Grant & Sons' latest Hendrick's flavoured gin, Hendrick's Amazonia.

Global Travel Retail - The state of the union - TFWA 2019 Preview