Pernod Ricard's Royal Salute Royal Wedding Edition

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, blended

Available - From this week

Location - Globally, via direct enquiry

Price - RRP of US$10,000 per bottle, limited to 70 units

Pernod Ricard's Scotch whisky division has lined up a limited edition iteration of the Royal Salute blended Scotch brand to coincide with this weekend's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal Salute Royal Wedding comprises a no-age-statement blend, which is packaged in an individually-numbered Dartington crystal decanter in an American oak box.

A total of 70 units will be available, available by enquiring directly to Pernod's Chivas Brothers unit in the UK.

"Since its creation in 1953 in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's coronation, Royal Salute has enjoyed a long and proud heritage of celebrating historic British royal events," said brand ambassador The Duke of Argyll. "We believe this remarkable new blend is a perfect tribute to such a special moment in history."

Royal Salute, the exceptionally crafted and aged Scotch whisky, has launched its exquisite Royal Wedding Edition - a true collector's item in tribute to the upcoming nuptials of HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle.

Continuing Royal Salute's long legacy of celebrating British royal milestones, just 70 bottles of this outstanding and extremely rare whisky have been created, with each housed in an elegant Dartington Crystal decanter.

This whisky has been carefully crafted by Royal Salute Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, who has brought together some of the oldest and rarest whiskies from the Royal Salute collection to create an exclusive expression like no other. In honour of the bride's heritage, this unique blend has been fully matured in 100% American oak casks - a first for Royal Salute - resulting in a long and creamy finish.

This exceptional unveiling is not only a tribute to the royal couple, but also a celebration of Royal Salute's long-standing tradition of commemorating momentous British royal occasions. With an impressive portfolio that includes The Diamond Tribute and 32 Year Old Union of the Crowns, the Royal Wedding Edition is in esteemed company.

Royal Salute Brand Ambassador, His Grace The Duke of Argyll, explained: "The marriage of HRH, Prince Henry of Wales, to Ms Meghan Markle, will be one of the most exciting events this century. Since its creation in 1953 in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's coronation, Royal Salute has enjoyed a long and proud heritage of celebrating historic British royal events - and we believe this remarkable new blend is a perfect tribute to such a special moment in history."

The Royal Wedding Edition is fittingly housed within a striking Dartington Crystal decanter engraved with a unique number and displayed in a hand-crafted American Oak box. The decanter is further enhanced with delicate images of roses, thistles and barley, while the inside of the box is adorned with flowers and foliage in a subtle nod to Harry and Meghan's spring nuptials. Images of vivid daffodils celebrate Harry's title as Prince Henry of Wales and California poppies feature in tribute to Meghan's birth place of Los Angeles.

The Royal Salute Royal Wedding Edition presents an incredibly sweet nose with notes of luxurious vanilla ice cream and soft chocolate fudge, followed by mandarin orange and a dusting of spicy cinnamon. Whisky aficionados fortunate enough to sample this stunning blend will discover a rich, fruity, and incredibly well-balanced taste, with flavours of ripe tropical banana and juicy charred pineapple. The luscious syrupy texture rolls into a hint of almonds and indulgent dark chocolate ginger sweets. Its distinctive flavour is complemented by an incredibly long and sweet finish with creamy vanilla in abundance.

Royal Salute Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, said: "It was a pleasure to create such a special whisky for HRH Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle. By marrying together some of the oldest and rarest whiskies in our portfolio, and aging them in American Oak casks, I have created a harmonious blend to match the coming together of such an iconic couple."

The Royal Salute Royal Wedding Edition is available at selected retailers and through special enquiry at an RRP of $10,000 (US) per flagon.

Original source: Company Release