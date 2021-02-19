Pernod Ricard's Midleton Very Rare 2021 Irish whiskey - Product Launch

Pernod Ricard's Midleton Very Rare 2021

Launching this month - Midleton Very Rare 2021

Category - Spirits, whiskey, Irish, 40% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Worldwide, available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, the US and Global Travel Retail

Price - In Europe, SRP of EUR180 (US$217) per bottle

Pernod Ricard's Irish Distillers division has unveiled this year's iteration, the 38th, in the Very Rare series from Irish whiskey brand Midleton.

The latest bottling comprises single pot still and single whiskeys that have been aged for between 15 and 36 years. The liquid has then been matured in ex-Bourbon American oak barrels.

Historically, the annual Very Rare series has been released towards the end of each year. With the 2021 edition marking the first time the roll-out has been lined up nearer the beginning of the year. An unspecified number of units will be held back until late-autumn, according to Irish Distillers, "to ensure availability before the festive period".

Earlier this month, Pernod posted a 3.9% decline in sales from the six months to the end of December, with flagship Irish whiskey brand Jameson delivering a 3% sales lift.

Pernod Ricard Performance Trends 2016-2020 - results data