Pernod Ricard's Midleton Very Rare 2019 - Product Launch

4 October 2019

Pernod Ricard's Midleton Very Rare 2019

Pernod Ricards Midleton Very Rare 2019 will be released in a batch of 5,000 cases

Category - Spirits, Irish whiskey, blended, 40% abv

Available - Available from this month 

Location - Multimarket release that includes the UK, Ireland and the US

Price - SRP of GBP159 (US$195) per 70cl bottle

Pernod Ricard's Irish Distillers unit has launched the latest vintage of its Midleton Very Rare Irish whiskey. 

The 2019 iteration, distilled at the Irish Distillers' Midelton facility in south-west Ireland, is a blend of single grain Irish whiskies ranging in age from 13- to 34-years-old.

The Very Rare 2019 marks the oldest collection of casks used in the range, Pernod Ricard said. About 5,000 cases will be released. 
 
"We're blessed to be able to make a whisky of this quality and this rarity, and have that many cases," said Midleton master distiler Brian Nation at a launch event in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

"We're always looking to innovate...  it's probably the thing we [Irish Distillers] pride ourselves on," Nation added, highlighting the launch in 2017 of small-batch spirits brand Method and Madness. "It's something we do to remain the leaders and the number one in the Irish whisky category. We need to innovate and continue to innovate."

Method and Madness began with a range of "experimental, super-premium whiskeys". Earlier this year, Irish Distillers launched Method and Madness Irish Micro Distilled Gin which is produced at the Midleton facility.

