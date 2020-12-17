Pernod Ricard's Lillet promotes female empowerment in first global campaign - video

Pernod Ricard has launched a world-wide activation - the first - for its Lillet aperitif brand, targeting female consumers.

The campaign, which kicked off yesterday, carries the tagline, 'Yours to Define' and comprises three 15-second films as well as Social Media and out-of-home activity. The content has been adapted into German, English, French and Flemish ahead of an initial roll-out to France and Germany this month before expanding to ten more markets, including the US and Switzerland, from May 2021.

According to Pernod, Lillet has seen a 40% growth in value in the group's most recent fiscal year and has been identified by the group as a global "big bet" in the increasingly-popular lower-alcohol drinks sector.

In September, the company reported a 7% sales increase on the previous year for their 'Specialty Brands' in which Lillet resides.

