Pernod Ricard’s Glenlivet 14-year-old single malt whisky - Product Launch

Pernod Ricard's Glenlivet 14-year-old single malt whisky

Pernod said the new Glenlivet is for consumers looking to "explore new flavour frontiers"

Category - Scotch whisky, 40% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Exclusive to the US

Price - SRP of US$55 per 75cl bottle

Pernod Ricard's US unit has said it is looking to recruit a "new generation of whisky drinkers" with the launch of the first Glenlivet to be aged in Cognac casks.

The 14-year-old Scotch whisky has notes of "moist raisins, chocolate and liquorice", Pernod said. The roll-out is exclusive to the US market.

"The blend of... Cognac-cask flavour influences and our signature fruity, smooth style are guaranteed to captivate single malt drinkers looking to explore," said Alan Winchester, The Glenlivet master distiller. "Having spent time with whisky drinkers in the US, you can see the passion for original single malt innovation growing, and we're confident The Glenlivet 14 Year Old will be a success with those looking to explore new flavour frontiers."

Last month, Pernod Ricard's Chivas Brothers unit released the second expression from a limited line from The Glenlivet. The latest iteration of the single malt Scotch whisky also launched exclusively to the US market.

Diageo's "peak innovation" belies more selective approach to NPD - Focus