Pernod Ricard to cut 190 jobs in France business consolidation

Pernod Ricard will look to restart growth in its struggling home market through a merger of its two business units in the country, and by cutting almost 200 jobs.

Pernod Ricard will create a combined business unit in France, ending a 45-year-old distribution model

The group said late yesterday it will combine its French units - referred to locally as Pernod and Ricard - which currently operate separately. France is the only country where this model is followed, and Pernod Ricard said the system has "become overly complex and lacks agility". In other markets, the company operates as a single entity.

From 1 July, France will fall in line with the global model with the creation of Pernod Ricard France. The head office will be in Ricard's home city Marseilles.

About 280 jobs in sales and marketing will be cut in the combination, while about 90 jobs will be created, Pernod Ricard said, adding that negotiations have started with the Ricard and Pernod trade unions.

The group will also sell off Bordeaux sparkling wine brand Café de Paris and the Cubzac production site to InVivo Wine, the wine division of France's leading agricultural cooperative. Financial details were not disclosed.

The overhaul comes as Pernod Ricard's sales in France have declined by about EUR60m (US$65m) over the past two years.

"The goal of this project is to win back the French market and its consumers, in other words, to recreate conditions for value growth in an increasingly competitive market undergoing accelerated change," Pernod Ricard said in yesterday's statement.

The French market has been hit by deflationary pressures and the Egalim Law, an agriculture measure designed to improve conditions for farmers in the country. The law has increased the price of agricultural goods.

The restructuring follows changes to Pernod Ricard's office network in France. Earlier this year, the company announced it will combine its seven Paris offices into one new downtown headquarters in the city's Saint Lazare district. The creation of Pernod Ricard France will also see a move from the Ricard offices in southern Marseilles to a new office development in the city called Le Dock.

The separate business units in France are a legacy of Pernod Ricard's creation 45 years ago, when the Pernod and Ricard companies merged. The two units retained their own distribution channels in their home markets.

The group has been under pressure from investor Elliott Management in the past year to improve its profit margins.

