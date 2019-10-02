News

Pernod Ricard to cut 190 jobs in France business consolidation

2 October 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Why vodka's US woes could soon be drowned out

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Usual vodka suspects have to sit out US short-term

Why low-alcohol is a growth opportunity for beer

Global Travel Retail - TFWA 2019 Preview

William Grant boosts 2018 sales, profits

Pernod creates glass-free cocktails from seaweed

Diageo veteran switches to Stoli Group as CMO

Pernod Ricard to cut 190 jobs in France overhaul

William Grant's Hendrick’s Amazonia gin - NPD
MORE

Market research

Trends and Opportunities in the US Packaging Industry

Success Case Study: Seedlip Alcohol-Free Spirit

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Global Sector Insights: Scotch Whisky

Vodka (Spirits) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Pernod Ricard will look to restart growth in its struggling home market through a merger of its two business units in the country, and by cutting almost 200 jobs.

Pernod Ricard will create a combined business unit in France, ending a 45-year-old distribution model

Pernod Ricard will create a combined business unit in France, ending a 45-year-old distribution model

The group said late yesterday it will combine its French units - referred to locally as Pernod and Ricard - which currently operate separately. France is the only country where this model is followed, and Pernod Ricard said the system has "become overly complex and lacks agility". In other markets, the company operates as a single entity.

From 1 July, France will fall in line with the global model with the creation of Pernod Ricard France. The head office will be in Ricard's home city Marseilles.

About 280 jobs in sales and marketing will be cut in the combination, while about 90 jobs will be created, Pernod Ricard said, adding that negotiations have started with the Ricard and Pernod trade unions.

The group will also sell off Bordeaux sparkling wine brand Café de Paris and the Cubzac production site to InVivo Wine, the wine division of France's leading agricultural cooperative. Financial details were not disclosed.

The overhaul comes as Pernod Ricard's sales in France have declined by about EUR60m (US$65m) over the past two years. 

"The goal of this project is to win back the French market and its consumers, in other words, to recreate conditions for value growth in an increasingly competitive market undergoing accelerated change," Pernod Ricard said in yesterday's statement.

The French market has been hit by deflationary pressures and the Egalim Law, an agriculture measure designed to improve conditions for farmers in the country. The law has increased the price of agricultural goods.

The restructuring follows changes to Pernod Ricard's office network in France. Earlier this year, the company announced it will combine its seven Paris offices into one new downtown headquarters in the city's Saint Lazare district. The creation of Pernod Ricard France will also see a move from the Ricard offices in southern Marseilles to a new office development in the city called Le Dock.

The separate business units in France are a legacy of Pernod Ricard's creation 45 years ago, when the Pernod and Ricard companies merged. The two units retained their own distribution channels in their home markets. 

The group has been under pressure from investor Elliott Management in the past year to improve its profit margins.

Pernod Ricard plan under fire as investor sharpens pencil again - Click here for a just-drinks analysis

Sectors: Mergers & acquisitions, Spirits, Wine

Companies: Pernod Ricard

Expert Analysis

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Specialty Spirits market in United Kingdom.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Pernod Ricard eyes US launch for Method and Madness Irish whiskey as craft comes to fore - just-drinks Exclusive

Pernod Ricard eyes US launch for Method and Madness Irish whiskey as craft comes to fore - just-drin...

Pernod Ricard lays out 2030 plan to cut emmissions, reduce water footprint

Pernod Ricard lays out 2030 plan to cut emmissions, reduce water footprint...

Should Pernod Ricard dump wine and bunk up with Brown-Forman? - Analysis

Should Pernod Ricard dump wine and bunk up with Brown-Forman? - Analysis ...

How did Pernod Ricard perform in fiscal-2019? - results data

How did Pernod Ricard perform in fiscal-2019? - results data...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?