Pernod Ricard slashes headcount in South Korea

Pernod Ricard is to cut more than half of its staff in South Korea as the French drinks group overhauls its strategy in the country amid shrinking whisky sales.

Pernod Ricard is offloading distribution of its Imperial Scotch whisky blend

just-drinks understands about 95 employees at Pernod Ricard Korea (PRK) will remain, down from a current headcount of about 225. A statement from the unit yesterday said the "new Pernod Ricard Korea" will become a more "efficient organisation" with a "renewed focus".

The job cuts come as PRK shifts the distribution of its core Scotch whisky blend in South Korea, Imperial, to a third party. Drinks International will handle Imperial, which has lost half of its volumes in the past decade.

Pernod Ricard Korea said it will focus its efforts on international spirits brands including Ballantine's and Absolut.

Pernod is not the only spirits company to encounter challenges in South Korea. Diageo's Windsor Scotch whisky blend has also seen performance drop in recent years.

Companies have tried to counter losses by launching products in the lower-abv category. At an investors event in China last June, Pernod Ricard Asia CEO Philippe Guettat admitted the company had been "slow to react" to the trend towards lower-abv offerings. Guettat said the group was responding by launching three variants of lower-abv Imperial.

Also this week, media reports in South Korea this week have said that the country's labour ministry has launched a prosecutor investigation into allegations against Pernod's unit of unfair labour practices and an unnamed executive's alleged sexual harassment.

Pernod Ricard declined to comment on the allegations.

"We are reacting aggressively to the lower alcohol whisky trend in Korea" - Pernod Ricard Asia