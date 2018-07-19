Pernod Ricard has a new global marketing & commercial director

The former head of Pernod Ricard's Poland & Central European operations has been promoted to become the group's global marketing & commercial director.

Eric Benoist, who has been MD of Wyborowa Pernod Ricard and Pernod Ricard Central Europe since mid-2015, moved to the global position at the start of this month. He will report into Christian Porta, MD of brand companies & global business development.

The shift was not announced externally by the company, but formed part of Pernod's "annual moves", a spokesperson told just-drinks.

Details of where the former marketing & commercial director has moved to were not immediately available.

Replacing Benoist in Eastern Europe is Fabrice Audan, the former MD of Pernod Ricard Sweden & Northern Europe.

Benoist joined Pernod in 1993 and has held marketing roles in the Asia region and at the Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët division.