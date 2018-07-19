Pernod Ricard promotes Eric Benoist to global marketing role
By Olly Wehring | 19 July 2018
Pernod Ricard has a new global marketing & commercial director
The former head of Pernod Ricard's Poland & Central European operations has been promoted to become the group's global marketing & commercial director.
Eric Benoist, who has been MD of Wyborowa Pernod Ricard and Pernod Ricard Central Europe since mid-2015, moved to the global position at the start of this month. He will report into Christian Porta, MD of brand companies & global business development.
The shift was not announced externally by the company, but formed part of Pernod's "annual moves", a spokesperson told just-drinks.
Details of where the former marketing & commercial director has moved to were not immediately available.
Replacing Benoist in Eastern Europe is Fabrice Audan, the former MD of Pernod Ricard Sweden & Northern Europe.
Benoist joined Pernod in 1993 and has held marketing roles in the Asia region and at the Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët division.
