Pernod Ricard names Absolut's Craig Johnson as new GTR marketing head

Pernod Ricard has appointed a new marketing head for its Travel Retail unit.

Craig Johnson was with Pernod Ricard's US until 2013

Craig Johnson, currently VP of marketing for Pernod's The Absolut Co, takes over the position this month, the company said. Johnson will be based in Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail's London headquarters and will also become a member of the PR GTR executive team.

He replaces Nodjame Fouad, who is moving to another position in the group. Asked where Fouad is moving to, a spokesperson for Pernod Ricard told just-drinks: "We haven't received any further details on this yet and so at present can only communicate to you that she has moved to another role within the business."

Commenting on Johnson's appointment, Pernod said it will continue to build "on the strong work achieved so far since the consolidation" of its GTR unit. In 2017, Pernod combined its three Travel Retail regions - Asia Pacific, EMEA and Americas – into one. The new entity Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail started operating under unit CEO Mohit Lai on 1 July of that year.

Johnson joined Allied Domecq Spirits USA in 1999 as a brand director and stayed in the US until 2013 when he moved to Absolut.

