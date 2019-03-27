News

Pernod Ricard gives Absolut Elyx pack makeover - category data

27 March 2019

Pernod gives Absolut Elyx pack makeover - data

Beam Suntory redraws international region

How did Fever-Tree perform in 2018? - data

A-B InBev pushes Budweiser in UK name-change

Beam Suntory and Suntory Holdings H1 results
Pernod Ricard is poised to launch a revamped bottle for the Elyx expression of its Absolut vodka brand.

The new-look bottle for Absolut Elyx rolls out globally over the coming months

The packaging update, announced today, hopes to highlight to consumers the role played by copper in the production process. Absolut Elyx, which retails for around US$39 per 75cl bottle in the US, is distilled through a copper column still at the Absolut production facility in Åhus, Sweden.

The new look has been put together by London-based design agency Stranger & Stranger.

"We're thrilled to have partnered with Stranger & Stranger, who … have produced a piece of art that captures the spirit of the Absolut Elyx lifestyle,' said global brand director Miranda Dickson.

The pack will be rolled out worldwide over the Spring and Summer.

The vodka category is fighting a falling tide in worldwide volumes. According to figures from GlobalData, vodka volumes have been in steady decline in recent years. From around 359m nine-litre cases in 2013, volumes fell to just under 320m cases in 2017. The trend is expected to continue, with sales volumes forecast to fall to 287.3m cases in 2022, a near-20% fall in ten years.

Global Vodka Volumes - 2013-2022

201320142015201620172018 (est)2019 (est)2020 (est)2021 (est)2022 (est)
358.757351.797334330.659319.911313.917308.213301.089294.147287.277

Source: GlobalData

Why the usual vodka suspects will have to sit out the short-term in the US - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Spirits

Companies: Absolut, Pernod Ricard

