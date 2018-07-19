A range of Havana Club cocktails can be ordered, and paid for, in just three clicks

Pernod Ricard is testing a new glass for its Havana Club rum brand that allows time-poor consumers to purchase cocktails from their seats.

The glass, which contains an NFC chip, links up to a smartphone app through which a range of cocktails can be ordered and paid for. Pernod said the process can be completed in just three clicks, after which the drinks are delivered or picked up at the bar when ready.

According to the company, the glassware, currently on trial at Paris's Plaza Havana Club, can boost bar sales because it replaces the need to queue at the bar. One in three on-premise consumers foregoes a purchase if the wait exceeds ten minutes, Pernod claims.

The Havana Club glass is not the first time Pernod has used NFC technology. The company launched NFC tags on bottles of Malibu that link to smartphones and unlock unique web content. The Mumm Champagne brand has also used the technology.

NFC is the same technology used in contactless payment and with Apple's Apple Pay system. It offers companies a new way to connect to consumers as well as compile data that can drive new marketing campaigns.