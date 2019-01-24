Pernod Ricard creates new boardroom role in face of investor pressure

Pernod Ricard has promoted one of its independent directors to a new leading role in the boardroom amid ongoing pressure from a major investor to tighten up its finances.

Patricia Barbizet joined the Pernod Ricard board in November last year

Patricia Barbizet, who joined the French drinks group in November, is now lead independent director on the Pernod board. The position has been created to help "further guarantee" the company's " balanced corporate governance", Pernod said yesterday.

The move means company veteran Pierre Pringuet will step down from his role as vice-chairman of the board. He will remain a director.

Barbizet's ascension follows criticism of Pernod's financial governance by Elliott Management Corp, an activist investor group that has built up a 2.5% stake in the Jameson and Absolut owner. In December, Elliott accused Pernod of underperforming rivals and having "an environment of inadequate corporate governance". The group also said Pernod had a "lack of outside perspectives".

Pernod defended its financial record and business structure. However BFM Business reported last week that Pernod planned to shuffle its board in response to the criticism, with Pringuet among those who could step down.

Yesterday, Pernod maintained that the creation of a lead independent director had been in the works since July last year following an external board review. It said the move was made based on feedback from "our long-term shareholders".

Barbizet spent 26 years as the CEO of Artemis, the investment company of the Pinault family, which owns the luxury goods group Kering. In 2014, she became the first female CEO of auction house Christie's, which is also owned by the Pinault family.

