Pernod Ricard adds Irish whiskey-finished Jacob's Creek to Double Barrel wine stable

12 April 2021

UK wine consumers are to be offered a Cabernet Sauvignon finished in ex-Irish whiskey barrels from Pernod Ricard's Jacob's Creek Australian wine brand.

Jacob's Creek Double Barrel has a new addition in the UK

The varietal, which sits in Jacob's Creek's Double Barrel portfolio, initially appeared in the brand's home market back in 2014. In the UK, Jacob's Creek Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon joins a Shiraz finished in former Scotch whisky barrels and last year's Chardonnay that also carries a Scotch influence.

The new addition launches next week in the off-premise, carrying an SRP of GBP12 (US$16.45) per 70cl bottle.

"UK wine consumers are … looking for new and interesting ways to enjoy the category," said Pernod UK's wine portfolio director, Lucy Bearman. "We're confident wine shoppers will love this addition to the range as they can experiment with a new wine style all within the safety of the UK's most well-known and Australia's best-selling wine brand."

Coinciding with the new Cabernet Sauvignon is a packaging refresh for Double Barrel, which has been designed to "draw upon conventional whisky codes to highlight the brand's premium cues". 

The wine category took another colourful turn in the UK last month when Concha y Toro unveiled a Casillero del Diablo extension sourced from Spain. The Chilean brand welcomed a Tempranillo to its ranks, with an SRP of GBP8 per bottle.

Why has wine failed to educate the consumer on price? Ask Jacob's Creek – Click here for a just-drinks comment

