PepsiCo's Tropicana Kids, Tropicana Coco Blends

Category - Fruit juice

Available - From early 2018

Location - US, nation-wide

Price - TBC

PepsiCo has expanded its Tropicana line with two new ranges that target children and the coconut water trend.

Tropicana Kids is a range of organic fruit juice made with 45% fruit juice and mixed with filtered water. It contains no added sweeteners and the three launch flavours are Fruit Punch, MixedBerry and Watermelon.

Meanwhile, Tropicana Coco Blends is fruit juice mixed with 10% coconut water. It comes in two flavours - Pineapple with Coconut Water and Peach Passion Fruit with Coconut Water.

PepsiCo said the innovations show Tropicana is leading the way in the fruit juice category.

"Tropicana has continued to innovate to secure our spot not only at the breakfast table, but throughout the daily lives of on-the- go Americans," said Becca Kerr, senior vice president for PepsiCo's North American Nutrition Fruit and Vegetable portfolio.

PepsiCo rival The Coca-Cola Co also unveiled a coconut-blended fruit juice this week. Zico Coco-Lixir launched at California's Natural Products Expo West. The cold-pressed range, which features three flavours, will roll out in the US from April.