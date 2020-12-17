PepsiCo unveils Mtn Dew Game Fuel e-shop for gamers

PepsiCo has launched a "direct-to-gamer" website that sells Mtn Dew Game Fuel to US videogame players.

PepsiCo said GameFuel.com will be the primary marketplace for the Mtn Dew Game Fuel brand

The e-commerce store, at GameFuel.com, will offer online ordering in the US of the soft drinks brand's Game Fuel line as well as a programme of rewards that provide exclusive access to content on a range of well-known games. PepsiCo said the e-shop "unlocks an entire ecosystem of value and entertainment".

The rewards programme, called Mtn Dew Game Fuel Victory Pass Rewards, secures bonuses for consumers that buy cases of Mtn Dew Game Fuel on games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Rewards also include extras such as free shipping from GameFuel.com.

PepsiCo said the site will be the "primary marketplace" for all Game Fuel products.

"We're always striving to do more for our fans and for the spaces we work and play in," said Nicole Portwood, VP of marketing for Mtn Dew & Mtn Dew Game Fuel. "The launch of our DTG site marks a pivotal next step to drive innovation in gaming for DEW."

Mtn Dew Game Fuel was launched at the start of 2019 and targets video games players. PepsiCo says Game Fuel has "energy credentials" with a "vitamin-charged and caffeine-boosted formula". The company has a number of gamer partnerships with the brand, which also includes a zero-sugar version.

For the release of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most hotly-anticipated video game launches of this year, PepsiCo turned to energy drinks brand Rockstar for a limited-edition can tie-up.

The soft drinks category in 2020 - just-drinks' Review of the Year