PepsiCo teams up with Fox for Pepsi-branded US game show Cherries Wild

18 December 2020

PepsiCo is to promote Pepsi Wild Cherry through a specially-designed cable TV game show as it looks to engage with consumers in new ways.

PepsiCo's new Fox game show, 'Cherries Wild', will feature a US$250,000 jackpot

The snacks & soft drinks group has partnered with Fox Entertainment on 'Cherries Wild', a half-hour game show due to air in February that comes with a US$250,000 jackpot. The show was designed by Supermarket Sweep creator Wes Kauble and will be hosted by American Pie actor Jason Biggs.

PepsiCo said the project forms part of an ongoing partnership with Fox to "reshape traditional media models". Fox and the Pepsi brand first worked together in 2011 on Fox's music competition series, The X Factor, and more recently on drama Empire.

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for content that entertains them in new ways and formats, as the media landscape continues to rapidly evolve," said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi.

Cherries Wild will feature two rounds of pop culture trivia, during which a team of two contestants will try and 'Solve the Slots' to advance. At the end of each episode, contestants will spin a giant slot machine to win the jackpot.

The soft drinks category in 2020 - just-drinks' Review of the Year

