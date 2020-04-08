PepsiCo partner discovers enzyme that eats plastic in hours

A biowaste company linked to PepsiCo and Suntory has developed an enzyme that breaks down plastic bottles for recycling in less than half a day.

The enzyme can break down the PET used to make soft drinks bottles

Carbios, which last year announced the creation of a consortium with PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe as well as Nestlé Waters, said the enzyme can depolymise 90% of a PET bottle in ten hours. New bottles can then be built from the depolymerised waste, according to a study published today in Nature magazine.

Carbios has researched enzymes and depolyerisation for a number of years, but the latest research claims to have found an improved method of breaking down PET compared to "limited productivity" from other enzymes. According to a report in the Guardian newspaper today, the new enzyme was first discovered in leaf compost.

Commenting on the breakthrough, chief R&D officer at Suntory Beverage and Food Europe, said: "Hitting our goal of 100% sustainable plastic bottles within a decade requires us to think differently, which is why we've invested in the Carbios consortium. Innovative ideas such as enzymatic recycling can help reinvent the lifecycle of plastic waste, turning post-consumer plastic waste back into a resource."

Soft drinks companies are looking for new methods to recycle plastic bottles as consumers put pressure on them to dispose of their waste more responsibly. The Coca-Cola Co has partnered with chemical company Ioniqa Technologies on a project that breaks down recycled plastic into polymers. The polymers can then be built back up into high-grade plastic.

