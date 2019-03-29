PepsiCo lines up Mtn Dew, Game of Thrones partnership - video

PepsiCo has announced an official partnership in the US between its Mtn Dew brand and HBO series Game of Thrones.

The company said yesterday that it has lined up a limited edition brandless can, called 'A Can Has No Name'. The pack is inspired by Game of Thrones character Arya Stark and her training with the 'Faceless Men of Bravos'.

"When warm, the cans appear brandless," PepsiCo said. "Once chilled, they reveal Arya's iconic kill list, a tribute to those killed and a glance at her remaining targets for the final season."

The launch will be supported by social media activity, encouraging fans to use the hashtag #ForTheThrone.

"On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, fans can tell us what they'd sacrifice using programme hashtags #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone and #MTNDEWsweepstakes for a chance to claim 'A Can Has No Name'," said PepsiCo.

Mtn Dew joins a number of brands supporting Game of Thrones as the series enters the final season, next month. Earlier this year, Diageo rolled out a range of single malts each paired with one of the Houses of Westeros, the family clans that appear in the fantasy drama.

Duvel Moortgat also launched a range of beers named after key characters in the series.

