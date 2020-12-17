News

PepsiCo asks consumers to decide fate of new Pepsi Cocoa

17 December 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

just-drinks' interviews - The review of 2020

The spirits category - just-drinks 2020 review

The beer category - just-drinks 2020 Review

just-drinks' Top Ten of spirits in 2020

just-drinks speaks to Atom head of NPD

Stoli Group adds spirits experience to exec team

Diageo trials cocktail whisky Johnnie Blonde

Former Diageo exec to head Beam Suntory RTD in US

Diageo joins Scotch whisky chase for new consumers

Diageo signs five-year tie-up with WaterAid
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

PepsiCo is to launch a cocoa-and-marshmallow-flavoured Pepsi, but only if enough consumers respond on social media.

Pepsi Cocoa is a blend of cocoa, marshmallow and Pepsi cola

Pepsi Cocoa is a blend of cocoa, marshmallow and Pepsi cola

The food and snacks group said it is ready to start making the limited-edition Pepsi Cocoa, a blend of cocoa, marshmallow flavourings and Pepsi cola. A launch will only be sanctioned if at least 2,021 people repost a Tweet on the new beverage.

PepsiCo said the activation is a "fun challenge to its fans on social to unlock an unexpected treat".

Pepsi Cocoa is not the first seasonal flavour from PepsiCo this year. Last month, the company unveiled Pepsi Apple Pie, which launched ahead of Thanksgiving in the US. The company said the limited-edition flavour aims to give consumers an easier option to the holiday's traditional dishes.

This month, the company welcomed an arbitration ruling that ordered Vital Pharmaceuticals (VPX) to continue using PepsiCo as its exclusive US distributor following a public falling-out.

The soft drinks category in 2020 - Click here for a just-drinks' Review of the Year

Sectors: Product launches, Soft drinks, Water

Companies: PepsiCo

Related Content

PepsiCo hails arbitration win over Bang Energy owner Vital Pharmaceuticals

PepsiCo hails arbitration win over Bang Energy owner Vital Pharmaceuticals...

PepsiCo prepared for NFL shutdown with replacement Pepsi food-themed campaign

PepsiCo prepared for NFL shutdown with replacement Pepsi food-themed campaign...

Vital Pharmaceuticals files lawsuit against PepsiCo in Bang Energy distribution feud

Vital Pharmaceuticals files lawsuit against PepsiCo in Bang Energy distribution feud...

Coke, Pepsi will not be centre of energy drink category - PepsiCo CEO

Coke, Pepsi will not be centre of energy drink category - PepsiCo CEO...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?