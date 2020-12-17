PepsiCo asks consumers to decide fate of new Pepsi Cocoa

PepsiCo is to launch a cocoa-and-marshmallow-flavoured Pepsi, but only if enough consumers respond on social media.

Pepsi Cocoa is a blend of cocoa, marshmallow and Pepsi cola

The food and snacks group said it is ready to start making the limited-edition Pepsi Cocoa, a blend of cocoa, marshmallow flavourings and Pepsi cola. A launch will only be sanctioned if at least 2,021 people repost a Tweet on the new beverage.

PepsiCo said the activation is a "fun challenge to its fans on social to unlock an unexpected treat".

What's sweeter than saying "bye" to the worst year ever? Pepsi "Cocoa" Cola - the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.



Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we'll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020

Pepsi Cocoa is not the first seasonal flavour from PepsiCo this year. Last month, the company unveiled Pepsi Apple Pie, which launched ahead of Thanksgiving in the US. The company said the limited-edition flavour aims to give consumers an easier option to the holiday's traditional dishes.

This month, the company welcomed an arbitration ruling that ordered Vital Pharmaceuticals (VPX) to continue using PepsiCo as its exclusive US distributor following a public falling-out.

The soft drinks category in 2020 - Click here for a just-drinks' Review of the Year