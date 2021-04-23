News

Oxford Artisan Distillery's Oxford Rye Whisky Batch #1 - Product Launch

23 April 2021

The Oxford Artisan Distillery's Oxford Rye Whisky Batch #1

Category - Spirits, whisky, UK, rye, 46.3% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The UK, available from specialist online retailers

Price - SRP of GBP95 (US$131.90) per 70cl bottle

The Oxford Artisan Distillery has released an English rye whisky.

The first batch of Oxford Rye Whisky, which is limited to 501 bottles, is created using "ancient heritage" grain grown in the UK - a variety of grain produced using sustainable farming practices. According to the four-year-old craft distiller, it is the only UK distillery that cultivates, distils and bottles its own organic heritage grains.

The expression, which was distilled shortly after the company commenced production in mid-2017, is available online and from selected specialist spirits retailers as well as on Oxford Artisan's website.

The company's second batch, matured in American Oak and ex-wine casks, will be available for pre-ordering from 24 April on its website.

Last March, Oxford Artisan Distillery released the fifth batch of its Pure Rye Spirit, made from a mash of 100% organic rye.

Why whisky/whiskey can no longer ignore the allure of flavours - click here for a just-drinks comment

