Orkla acquires Captain Kombucha stake

Norway-based food and drinks group Orkla has agreed to purchase a sizeable share in a Portuguese kombucha maker.

Captain Kombucha flavours includes Ginger, Cayenne Pepper and California Raspberry

The company said today that it will take a 43.5% stake in Asteriscos e Reticências. The company produces the Captain Kombucha brand, which it said is sold "all over Europe".

"In investing in the Captain Kombucha brand, we are putting our money on a new and increasingly popular product," said group executive VP & Orkla Foods International CEO Johan Wilhelmsson. "The probiotics and organic acids it contains have a positive effect on gut health, which is one of Orkla's priority areas."

Wilhelmsson will also become chairman of the board at Asteriscos e Reticências.

Headquartered in Lisbon, the Captain Kombucha maker is currently owned by its two founders (85%) and the German venture capital firm Doehler Ventures (15%). After completion of the transaction, the founders will retain an interest of 48.5%, and Doehler will reduce its ownership share to 7.9%.

Financial details were not disclosed.

