Optimist Drinks' Optimist 0%-abv spirits range - Product Launch - No & Low Spirits in the US data

17 December 2020

Optimist Drinks' Optimist 0%-abv spirits range

The three Optimist iterations take their influences from different parts of California

Category - Spirits, 0% abv

Available - From next month

Location - The US 

Price - SRP of US$35 per 50cl bottle 

US start-up Optimist Drinks has launched a three-strong line of alcohol-free spirits under its namesake brand name.

The 0% abv range represents the Los Angeles company's focus on the 'mindful drinking' consumer trend and comprises three expressions that represent different California locations:

  • Bright -  Venice Beach - Distilled using lemon, jasmine, green mandarin and lavender
  • Fresh - Topanga Canyon - Distilled using juniper, cilantro, lime peel and tangerine
  • Smokey - High desert - Distilled using lapsang souchong, bitter red orange, clove and Valencia orange

According to the company, the range is calorie-,  carbohydrate- and sugar-free.

Optimist Drinks cited research showing that non-alcoholic beverages account for 0.5% of the adult beverage market in the US, compared to 1.4% in the UK.

The company has pledged 2% of its total sales to youth mental health charities in relevant markets.

The no- & low-alcohol sector has enjoyed an investment surge in recent years. In 2019, Diageo took majority control of category pioneer Seedlip. The group then increased its presence with an investment in US brand Ritual Zero Proof through its Distill Ventures incubator partner in January.

No- & Low-Alcohol Spirits in the US - Volume Trends 2015-2024

Source: GlobalData

GlobalData figures indicate that between 2015 and 2019, US volumes of spirits between 0% and 10% abv grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Despite a forecast 12% year-on-year slide in 2020, the sector's growth is set to resume at a CAGR of 3.3% from this year 2020 through to 2024, according to GlobalData.

Why aged spirits should be wary of opaque low- & no-alcohol trend - click here for a just-drinks comment

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

The global spirits sector was valued at US$823,604.3 million in 2019. Over the forecast period, the global spirits sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% to reach US$894,041.4 by 2024. Americas ...

