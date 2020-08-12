News

Ole Smoky Distillery’s Ole Smoky 153 Moonshine - Product Launch

12 August 2020

Ole Smoky Distillery's Ole Smoky 153 Moonshine

Ole Smoky 153 will be available in selected on-premise outlets in East Tennesse and Nashville

Category - Spirits, moonshine, 76.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available locally in Tennessee

Price - Not specified

Ole Smoky has lined up the release of a limited-edition expression from its namesake moonshine brand, commemorating the US distiller's tenth anniversary.

Ole Smoky 153, which will be available in an unspecified number of units, has a mash bill base of corn, rye and barley. The iteration will be available exclusively at Ole Smoky's The Holler and The Barn Distilleries in East Tennesse and 6th & Peabody in Nashville.

"Over the last ten years, we are proud to have introduced moonshine to an entirely new group of consumers across the country and around the world making us one of the nation's fastest-growing spirits companies," said Ole Smoky's founder, Joe Baker.

Earlier this year, the company launched a four-strong line of moonshine-based flavoured pre-mix cocktails.

Why the spirits category offers hope for the on-premise - Click here for a just-drinks comment

