News

Ogden’s Own Distillery’s Porter’s Peanut Butter whiskey - Product Launch - Canadian whiskey in the US

12 August 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Could RTDs spur next wave of growth for whisky?

How older consumers are reacting, post-lockdown

How to reach Gen Z in the coronavirus era - focus

COVID's longer-term impact on soft drinks

just-drinks meets Asahi Europe's CEO - II

Diageo starts proceedings against Moet Hennessy

Asahi to combine European units

Moet Hennessy shows resilience for LVMH in H1

Former MillerCoors exec joins Phillips Distilling

Accolade adds hard seltzer line to Echo Falls
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research

Australia - Quarterly Beverage Tracker First Quarter 2020

Success Case Study: White Claw

Ogden's Own Distillery's Porter's Peanut Butter whiskey - Product Launch

Ogdens Owns Porter’s Peanut Butter whiskey has a Canadian whiskey base

Ogden's Own's Porter’s Peanut Butter whiskey has a Canadian whiskey base

Category - Spirits, whiskey, Canada, 33.3% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, initially from the company's distillery

Price - SRP of US$19.99 per bottle

Utah-based distiller Ogden's Own has launched a peanut butter-flavoured expression of its Porter's whiskey brand.

Porter's Peanut Butter Whiskey, which has a Canadian whiskey base, is safe for consumers with peanut allergies, according to the company. The expression is available for purchase at Ogden's Own's distillery, which commenced production in April, ahead of a wider nationwide roll-out in the off-premise.

"Those who know us know that we're not afraid to take risks and think outside of the box when it comes to our products," said Ogden's Own co-founder & CEO, Steve Conlin. "Porter's Peanut Butter represents our willingness and desire to provide our fans with a unique offering that not only taps into a burgeoning consumer trend but slots in seamlessly with our existing Porter's whiskey portfolio."

The iteration joins Ogden's Own whiskey portfolio, which includes Huckleberry, Peach, Apple and Cinnamon Fire, as well as the limited-edition Porter's Small Batch Rye.

Canadian whiskey in the US - Volume Trends 2014-2023

201415933.11
201515737.96
201615885.89
201716100.30
201816311.45
201916524.77
202016711.83
202116791.52
202216813.42
202317087.01

Source: GlobalData

The Canadian whiskey category in the US has posted steady rises over the past six years, according to GlobalData, increasing in volumes from 15.9m nine-litre cases in 2014 to 16.5m last year. GlobalData forecasts show that volumes are expected to break the 17m-case barrier in the country in 2023 - representing a 6.9% lift over ten years.

Why craft whisky/whiskey will never be the same again - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Expert Analysis

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Whiskey market in United States of America.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Brown-Forman’s Jack Daniel’s Eric Church Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey - Product Launch - American whiskey in the US data

Brown-Forman’s Jack Daniel’s Eric Church Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey - Product Launch - American...

The Whistler Irish whiskey portfolio heads to US through Prestige Beverage Group - Irish Whiskey in the US data

The Whistler Irish whiskey portfolio heads to US through Prestige Beverage Group - Irish Whiskey in ...

"Powers is the sleeping giant of Irish whiskey" - Interview - Irish Distillers global marketing dire...

James E Pepper 1776 Straight Rye 92 Proof, Barrel Proof American whiskeys - Product Launch - market data

James E Pepper 1776 Straight Rye 92 Proof, Barrel Proof American whiskeys - Product Launch - market ...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?