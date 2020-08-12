Ogden’s Own Distillery’s Porter’s Peanut Butter whiskey - Product Launch - Canadian whiskey in the US

Ogden's Own Distillery's Porter's Peanut Butter whiskey - Product Launch

Ogden's Own's Porter’s Peanut Butter whiskey has a Canadian whiskey base

Category - Spirits, whiskey, Canada, 33.3% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, initially from the company's distillery

Price - SRP of US$19.99 per bottle

Utah-based distiller Ogden's Own has launched a peanut butter-flavoured expression of its Porter's whiskey brand.

Porter's Peanut Butter Whiskey, which has a Canadian whiskey base, is safe for consumers with peanut allergies, according to the company. The expression is available for purchase at Ogden's Own's distillery, which commenced production in April, ahead of a wider nationwide roll-out in the off-premise.

"Those who know us know that we're not afraid to take risks and think outside of the box when it comes to our products," said Ogden's Own co-founder & CEO, Steve Conlin. "Porter's Peanut Butter represents our willingness and desire to provide our fans with a unique offering that not only taps into a burgeoning consumer trend but slots in seamlessly with our existing Porter's whiskey portfolio."

The iteration joins Ogden's Own whiskey portfolio, which includes Huckleberry, Peach, Apple and Cinnamon Fire, as well as the limited-edition Porter's Small Batch Rye.

Canadian whiskey in the US - Volume Trends 2014-2023 2014 15933.11 2015 15737.96 2016 15885.89 2017 16100.30 2018 16311.45 2019 16524.77 2020 16711.83 2021 16791.52 2022 16813.42 2023 17087.01 Source: GlobalData

The Canadian whiskey category in the US has posted steady rises over the past six years, according to GlobalData, increasing in volumes from 15.9m nine-litre cases in 2014 to 16.5m last year. GlobalData forecasts show that volumes are expected to break the 17m-case barrier in the country in 2023 - representing a 6.9% lift over ten years.

Why craft whisky/whiskey will never be the same again - Click here for a just-drinks comment