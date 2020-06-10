Ocean Spray’s CarryOn CBD sparkling water - Product Launch

Ocean Spray's CarryOn CBD sparkling water

Ocean Spray's CarryOn CBD sparkling water is on sale in Colorado

Category - Sparkling water, CBD

Available - From this month

Location - The US, initially available in Colorado

Price - SRP of US$4.99 per 11.05oz can

Ocean Spray has entered the CBD category with a range of sparkling waters under the name CarryOn.

The range, which Ocean Spray said is "designed to restore and relax the mind", comprises two blends - Elevate and Descend. Elevate contains 10mg of CBD per can while Descend contains 20mg.

Elevate has a sparkling grapefruit flavour and is blended with the nutrient choline. According to Ocean Spray, it helps consumers stay calm and focused. Descend is a sparkling blueberry flavour and contains amino acid l-theanine.

The launch comes out of Ocean Spray's incubator project, Lighthouse, which was unveiled last year. In October, Lighthouse released a four-strong line of plant-based based beverage named Atoka Wellness. The line was the incubator's first launch.

