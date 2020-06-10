News

Ocean Spray’s CarryOn CBD sparkling water - Product Launch

10 June 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Is there something wrong with C&C Group? - comment

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like?

Why White Claw has the hard seltzer edge

Brown-Forman set fair to ride out the COVID storm

Brown-Forman Q4 & fiscal-2020 - preview

Diageo rolls out Smirnoff Seltzer RTD to UK

Recovery starts now, says Suntory Holdings

C&C Group fiscal-2020 - Sales up 7.8% - results

Brown-Forman fiscal-2020 - Q4 wipes out sales rise
MORE

Ocean Spray's CarryOn CBD sparkling water

Ocean Sprays CarryOn CBD sparkling water is on sale in Colorado

Ocean Spray's CarryOn CBD sparkling water is on sale in Colorado

Category - Sparkling water, CBD

Available - From this month

Location - The US, initially available in Colorado

Price - SRP of US$4.99 per 11.05oz can 

Ocean Spray has entered the CBD category with a range of sparkling waters under the name CarryOn.

The range, which Ocean Spray said is "designed to restore and relax the mind", comprises two blends - Elevate and Descend. Elevate contains 10mg of CBD per can while Descend contains 20mg.

Elevate has a sparkling grapefruit flavour and is blended with the nutrient choline. According to Ocean Spray, it helps consumers stay calm and focused. Descend is a sparkling blueberry flavour and contains amino acid l-theanine.

The launch comes out of Ocean Spray's incubator project, Lighthouse, which was unveiled last year. In October, Lighthouse released a four-strong line of plant-based based beverage named Atoka Wellness. The line was the incubator's first launch.

Where to position cannabis-infused soft drinks for the greatest success - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Soft drinks, Water

Expert Analysis

Enhanced Water: Significant opportunities are arising in the segment

Enhanced Water: Significant opportunities are arising in the segment

Enhanced Water: Significant opportunities are arising in the segment...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

New Age Beverages pins hopes on reggae star profile with Marley+CBD launch

New Age Beverages pins hopes on reggae star profile with Marley+CBD launch...

"We're putting our money where our mouth is" - Halewood Wines & Spirits jumps into CBD with hemp rum...

Heineken's Lagunitas Brewing Co to launch THC-infused cannabis water

Heineken's Lagunitas Brewing Co to launch THC-infused cannabis water...

How cannabis has blown the doors off the enhanced water segment - NPD trends

How cannabis has blown the doors off the enhanced water segment - NPD trends...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?