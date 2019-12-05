Ocean Spray names former Kraft Heinz executive Daniel Cunha as CFO

US beverage group Ocean Spray Cranberries has appointed ex-Kraft Heinz man Daniel Cunha as its finance chief.

Ocean Spray produces a number of cranberry-based juices

Cunha was most recently at consumer-focused private-equity firm Tangram Partners, which he co-founded, and was responsible for fundraising, deal sourcing and execution. It is not immediately clear who Cunha is replacing.

Cunha was previously chief financial officer for HJ Heinz in North America before it was merged with Kraft Foods Group in 2015 to become Kraft Heinz. After the merger, Cunha was CFO of Kraft Heinz's snack nuts and beverages unit.

Chief executive Bobby Chacko, who became CEO in 2018, said: "I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Daniel to Ocean Spray where he will undoubtedly make an impact as a financial leader."

Ocean Spray is a cooperative group cultivating cranberries and is owned by more than 700 farmers. It produces fresh and dried cranberries, fruit-based snacks, sauces, juices and supplements from its base in Lakeville-Middleboro, Massachusetts.

In May, Ocean Spray launched an incubator programme called Lighthouse, which the company said can launch products within five months of the initial idea. The first product from the incubator - the plant-based beverage Atoka - was unveiled in October.

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate to Western Europe - Focus