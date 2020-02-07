Ocean Spray CEO exits after harassment policy violation

Ocean Spray has terminated the contract of CEO Bobby Chacko.

Ocean Spray produces a range of cranberry juice drinks under its namesake brand

In a statement earlier this week, the group, which produces a range of cranberry juice products, said Chacko had violated the company's anti-harassment policy. James White has been named interim CEO and the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

The company declined to give further details on Chacko's exit. Ocean Spray chairman Peter Dhillon said: "At Ocean Spray, we have pledged to hold everyone accountable and ensure that every decision is made in the best interest of the cooperative."

The chairman praised Chacko's contribution to Ocean Spray, saying the former CEO "helped to right the ship ... and set us on a new path".

"However," Dhillon added, "no matter how valuable someone's contributions may be, we simply cannot accept a violation of our company policy."

In 2017, the CEO of Sparkling Ice brand Talking Rain, Kevin Klock, stepped down after media reports alleged Klock had left after a female former employee at the company accused him of sexual assault.

