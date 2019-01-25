Not Another Beer Co's Lucky Saint alcohol-free lager - Product Launch

Not Another Beer Co's Lucky Saint non-alcoholic lager

Not Another Beer Co's Lucky Saint alcohol-free lager

Category - Non-alcoholic beer, less than 0.5%

Available - From January

Location - UK

Price - GBP25 (US$32.50) per 12x33cl bottles

Not Another Beer Co has launched its first product, an alcohol-free lager called Lucky Saint.

The beer is an unfiltered lager brewed at an unnamed German brewery. According to the company, Lucky Saint is made in a "tailored brewing process that focusses on retaining all the flavour and character of a great beer, but none of the alcohol".

The beer contains less than 0.5% alcohol.

Lucky Saint beer is available through the Lucky Saint website and at selected bars and restaurants in London, including Honest Burgers, The Berkeley Hotel and The Star of Bethnal Green. It contains 53 calories per bottle.

This week, Heineken announced the launch a 0%-abv variant of is Birra Moretti brand in the UK.

What's coming up in beer in 2019? - Click here for just-drinks' predictions for the year ahead