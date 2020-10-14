News

Norway gives tax relief to artificially-sweetened soft drinks

14 October 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Heineken must cut costs to aid recovery - analysis

How COVID has accelerated the sobriety trend

Latest sexism row is a whisky watershed

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Diageo director told not to share Brexit insight

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms

Heineken CEO seeks "strong evolution" in switch

Beam Suntory launches Ao in GTR

Carlsberg agrees Wernesgruner buy from Bitburger
MORE

Market research

Alcoholic Beverage Innovation - COVID-19 Case Study

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Norway is to row back on the tax levels on artificially-sweetened soft drinks at the same time as increasing the duty on full-sugar drinks.

Currently, Norway taxes all soft drinks at the same level

Currently, Norway taxes all soft drinks at the same level

The Scandinavian country, which has some of the highest soft drinks levies in Europe and penalises low- and no-sugar and high-sugar drinks equally, said last week that a new tax structure will come into force in July next year. Packaged non-alcoholic drinks with artificial sweeteners will see their duty reduced by 27% to NOK2.54 (US$0.28) per litre. Concentrates with artificial sweeteners will have their tax reduced by the same amount.

Meanwhile, both packaged soft drinks and concentrates with a sugar content under 5g per 10cl will get a 17% tax cut.

In contrast, taxes on packaged drinks and concentrate with a sugar content higher than 8g per 10cl will increase by 3.5%. Drinks with a sugar level of 5g-8g will get a slight duty reduction of 6.8%.

Drinks that contain only natural sugar will still be exempt from taxes.

Norway's finance minister Jan Tore Sanner said the differentiated tax will encourage the soft drinks industry to reduce the sugar content of its products. "This can contribute to reduced sugar intake, especially among children and young people who currently have a higher intake of sugar than what is recommended," Sanner said.

After the changes are implemented, high-sugar soft drinks in Norway will be taxed at a rate of NOK3.63 per litre (GBP0.30). In the UK, the highest rate of soft drinks tax is GBP0.24 per litre. In France, the rate is EUR0.0716 per litre, equivalent to GBP0.06.

Norway has a sugar tax on all products. According to a media report last year, some Norwegian consumers cross the border to Sweden to buy confectionery and soft drinks, where prices can be half that in Norway.

How COVID has accelerated the trend towards sobriety - consumer trends

Sectors: Legislation, Soft drinks, Water

Related Content

Are full-sugar soft drinks the new niche? - Comment

Are full-sugar soft drinks the new niche? - Comment...

First, they came for soft drinks... How the anti-sugar lobby will affect the alcohol industry - Comment

First, they came for soft drinks... How the anti-sugar lobby will affect the alcohol industry - Comm...

UK sugar levy slashes taxable soft drinks volumes to 12% - study

UK sugar levy slashes taxable soft drinks volumes to 12% - study...

UK health group calls for RTDs to follow sugar tax rules

UK health group calls for RTDs to follow sugar tax rules...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?