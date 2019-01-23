Nomura, Carlyle team up to acquire Orion Breweries in Japan

Nomura Holdings has partnered with private equity group Carlyle to launch a takeover of Orion Breweries in Japan.

Orion Breweries was founded in Okinawa in 1957

The two companies confirmed today that they are making a tender offer for shares in Japan's fifth-largest brewer. The offer, for 658,504 shares at JPY79,200 each, values the transaction at JPY52.15bn (US$476.6m).

"Nomura Capital Partners and Carlyle are fully committed to supporting [Orion Breweries'] further growth," the pair said today "NCAP will leverage the collective strength of Nomura Groups' global network and deep expertise in financial services solutions. Carlyle will offer the advantages of its global network and extensive industry insights."

The offer, conducted through a JV between the two companies, will close at the end of March.

Like its peers, Orion has been battling against a declining domestic beer market in recent years. Although beer accounts for just over 51% of all alcohol volumes in the country, according to GlobalData, consumption levels have been struggling, thanks to competition from not only other alcohol categories but also beer-like segments, such as happoshu. In 2017, Orion's volumes were down by 3% year-on-year.

Domestic rival Asahi Breweries handles sales of Orion's namesake brand in Japan beyond the company's home prefecture of Okinawa. Orion, which was set up in 1957, has also expanded sales to Taiwan, the US and Hong Kong.

Last year, Carlyle made two sizeable investments in the global wine category, with the purchase of majority control of Spanish cava giant Grupo Codorníu and the acquisition of Accolade Wines.

