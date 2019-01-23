News

Nomura, Carlyle team up to acquire Orion Breweries in Japan

23 January 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

What will be Pernod Ricard's priorities?

Pernod Ricard Performance Trends 2014-2018 - data

The biggest global risks facing drinks co's in '19

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Treasury Wine Estates COO Robert Foye departs

Pernod cuts headcount in S Korea

Suntory halts six Japanese whisky SKUs

Pernod Ricard unveils "tactile" Jameson bottle
MORE

Market research

Global Tequila and mezcal insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends

Global RTD & cider insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends

Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends

Global Cognac & brandy insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends

Nomura Holdings has partnered with private equity group Carlyle to launch a takeover of Orion Breweries in Japan.

Orion Breweries was founded in Okinawa in 1957

Orion Breweries was founded in Okinawa in 1957

The two companies confirmed today that they are making a tender offer for shares in Japan's fifth-largest brewer. The offer, for 658,504 shares at JPY79,200 each, values the transaction at JPY52.15bn (US$476.6m).

"Nomura Capital Partners and Carlyle are fully committed to supporting [Orion Breweries'] further growth," the pair said today "NCAP will leverage the collective strength of Nomura Groups' global network and deep expertise in financial services solutions. Carlyle will offer the advantages of its global network and extensive industry insights."

The offer, conducted through a JV between the two companies, will close at the end of March.

Like its peers, Orion has been battling against a declining domestic beer market in recent years. Although beer accounts for just over 51% of all alcohol volumes in the country, according to GlobalData, consumption levels have been struggling, thanks to competition from not only other alcohol categories but also beer-like segments, such as happoshu. In 2017, Orion's volumes were down by 3% year-on-year.

Domestic rival Asahi Breweries handles sales of Orion's namesake brand in Japan beyond the company's home prefecture of Okinawa. Orion, which was set up in 1957, has also expanded sales to Taiwan, the US and Hong Kong.

Last year, Carlyle made two sizeable investments in the global wine category, with the purchase of majority control of Spanish cava giant Grupo Codorníu and the acquisition of Accolade Wines.

What's coming up in beer in 2019? - Click here for just-drinks' predictions for the year ahead

Sectors: Beer & cider, Mergers & acquisitions

Related Content

CHAMP finds a suitor for Accolade Wines as Carlyle talks come good

CHAMP finds a suitor for Accolade Wines as Carlyle talks come good...

Carlyle Group set to follow Accolade Wines buy with Grupo Codorníu stake acquisition

Carlyle Group set to follow Accolade Wines buy with Grupo Codorníu stake acquisition...

"Some in the wine industry need to acknowledge that businesses need to make money" - just-drinks tal...

This week in spirits & wine, featuring Concha y Toro's performance trends, Lambrini's fake tan tie-up and are spirits brands abandoning Twitter?

This week in spirits & wine, featuring Concha y Toro's performance trends, Lambrini's fake tan tie-u...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?