Beam Suntory's Little Book Chapter 2: Noe Simple Task

Beam Suntory's Little Book Chapter 2: Noe Simple Task

Category - Blended whisk(e)y, 59.4% abv

Available - From September

Location - US

Price - SRP US$99.99 per 75cl bottle

Eighth-generation Beam distiller Freddie Noe has released the second installment in his annual limited-release blends series. Little Book Chapter 2: Noe Simple Task is a blend of three whiskies: 8-year old Kentucky straight rye whiskey, 13-year-old Canadian rye whisky and 40-year-old Canadian whisky made from 100% corn.

"For Little Book Chapter 2, I was inspired to work with the extra-aged Canadian whiskies I tasted while visiting our Canadian distilleries last year, but I knew I had my work cut out for me," said Noe. "The floral, fruit notes Canadian whiskies achieve really intrigued me, along with the ageing and production styles that are so different from what we do here in Kentucky. It was a step outside my comfort zone to bring these two worlds of whisk(e)y together, and I'm really proud of the unique blend I was able to achieve."

The first Little Book whisky was released last year.

Why the spirits category needs to rethink its future positioning - Comment