No need for irresponsible consumption, cannabis one to watch - Diageo Capital Markets Day 2019

The head of Diageo has reiterated the group's ambition that consumers drink less but drink better, with the chief of North America operations admitting the company is keeping an eye on cannabis legalisation in Canada.

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes, front left, chairs the board of the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking

Speaking at the firm's Capital Markets Day in New York last week, CEO Ivan Menezes said that irresponsible consumption of alcohol provided no interest for Diageo in terms of driving growth. Menezes highlighted the company's attempts to combat alcohol abuse through the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking trade-funded organisation, but clarified Diageo's premiumisation priority.

"The key areas for us [through IARD] are heavy, episodic drinking and drink-driving," he said. "The good news here is, both in Europe and the US, if we look at binge-drinking, underage drinking and drink-driving, they're all coming down double-digits. The underlying trend of people being much more aware and responsible is all trending right. We've got to keep at it and keep accelerating the reduction in harm."

Earlier this year, Diageo used Guinness' sponsorship of Europe's Six Nations rugby tournament to run an ad encouraging consumers to drink water when drinking its beer brand.

On Diageo's broader growth strategy, Menezes said: "For us to be a successful, sustainable company, our view is that for people who choose to drink, we want them to drink responsibly and drink better. We don't require any irresponsible consumption. There's plenty of sustainable growth to be had."

Also at the investor conference, Diageo North America president Deirdre Mahlan underlined the group's focus on "premium adult beverages" against a backdrop of increased interest in cannabis-infused drinks as legalisation of the drug spreads in the region. "In the US, our focus is on premium adult beverages and occasions," Mahlan said. "We're looking to see how our brands can be relevant in occasions where people are socialising."

When asked directly about cannabis-infused beverages, Mahlan said: "I wouldn't call them a threat. Just like people talk about craft to the extent that it creates an interesting area, I think it's something we could look at entering, as long as it's in that premium adult beverage space.

"With CBD in Canada, these are very early stages for the legalisation of these products," she added. "We're watching developments right now."

Last year, reports linked Diageo with a move into cannabis, with speculation linking the company to "at least" three different cannabis-producing companies in Canada. The group declined to comment on the reports.

