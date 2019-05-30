News

No need for irresponsible consumption, cannabis one to watch - Diageo Capital Markets Day 2019

30 May 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

just-drinks speaks to Distill Ventures' CEO

"Too many tuxedos, too much bling" - BrewDog

The just-drinks Analyst returns

Is diversification the future for beer? - Comment

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Remain wary of generational consumer trends

Beam Suntory hands India reins to Neeraj Kumar

Beam Suntory Brazilian distribution moves in-house

Whyte & Mackay Light - NPD

Casamigos, Don Julio both in growth in the US
MORE

Market research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report

Category Packaging Opportunities: Non-Alcoholic Drinks - Identifying pack formats and features that make a brand worth paying more for

TrendSights Analysis 2019: Connoisseurship - Keeping up with consumer "experts"

Spirits Global Industry Guide 2013-2022

The head of Diageo has reiterated the group's ambition that consumers drink less but drink better, with the chief of North America operations admitting the company is keeping an eye on cannabis legalisation in Canada.

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes, front left, chairs the board of the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes, front left, chairs the board of the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking

Speaking at the firm's Capital Markets Day in New York last week, CEO Ivan Menezes said that irresponsible consumption of alcohol provided no interest for Diageo in terms of driving growth. Menezes highlighted the company's attempts to combat alcohol abuse through the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking trade-funded organisation, but clarified Diageo's premiumisation priority.

"The key areas for us [through IARD] are heavy, episodic drinking and drink-driving," he said. "The good news here is, both in Europe and the US, if we look at binge-drinking, underage drinking and drink-driving, they're all coming down double-digits. The underlying trend of people being much more aware and responsible is all trending right. We've got to keep at it and keep accelerating the reduction in harm."

Earlier this year, Diageo used Guinness' sponsorship of Europe's Six Nations rugby tournament to run an ad encouraging consumers to drink water when drinking its beer brand.

On Diageo's broader growth strategy, Menezes said: "For us to be a successful, sustainable company, our view is that for people who choose to drink, we want them to drink responsibly and drink better. We don't require any irresponsible consumption. There's plenty of sustainable growth to be had."

Also at the investor conference, Diageo North America president Deirdre Mahlan underlined the group's focus on "premium adult beverages" against a backdrop of increased interest in cannabis-infused drinks as legalisation of the drug spreads in the region. "In the US, our focus is on premium adult beverages and occasions," Mahlan said. "We're looking to see how our brands can be relevant in occasions where people are socialising."

When asked directly about cannabis-infused beverages, Mahlan said: "I wouldn't call them a threat. Just like people talk about craft to the extent that it creates an interesting area, I think it's something we could look at entering, as long as it's in that premium adult beverage space.

"With CBD in Canada, these are very early stages for the legalisation of these products," she added. "We're watching developments right now."

Last year, reports linked Diageo with a move into cannabis, with speculation linking the company to "at least" three different cannabis-producing companies in Canada. The group declined to comment on the reports.

The future of cannabis in the drinks industry - just-drinks FUTURES Vol. 2

Sectors: Beer & cider, Cannabis, Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Spirits

Companies: Diageo, Guinness

Expert Analysis

Cannabis Market: Canada’s legalization of recreational marijuana is boosting the fortunes of cannabis stocks

Cannabis Market: Canada’s legalization of recreational marijuana is boosting the fortunes of cannabis stocks

The cannabis market has great potential for generating more profits for investors and companies in the future. The industry has grown massively following the legalization of recreational cannabis use ...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Molson Coors denies cannabis link to Canada beer volumes drop

Molson Coors denies cannabis link to Canada beer volumes drop...

Binge drinking rates in US cannabis states below national average - analyst

Binge drinking rates in US cannabis states below national average - analyst...

"No impact" from cannabis legalisation on US spirits sales - study...

What brewers need to be aware of before stepping into cannabis - Comment

What brewers need to be aware of before stepping into cannabis - Comment ...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?