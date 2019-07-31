New Zealand Beverage Council hits out at supermarket’s under-16s energy drinks ban

The trade organisation for soft drinks in New Zealand has expressed disappointment over a supermarket chain's decision to ban the sale of energy drinks to consumers under the age of 16.

The NZBC said the supermarket ban on energy drinks is a "case of a solution looking for a problem"

The New Zealand Beverage Council (NZBC) said there is "no evidence" to support supermarket Countdown's decision to restrict sales. Countdown, which is owned by Australian retail company Woolworths, will impose the ban from 1 September.

Citing the country's existing energy drinks regulations, NZBC spokesperson Stephen Jones said: "While we respect the right of Countdown to make this decision, this really is a case of a solution looking for a problem.

"Independent research from Food Standards Australia and New Zealand shows that energy drinks contribute less than 3% of the overall caffeine intake of young people aged between 9 and 15."

According to Jones, the low level of consumption is "evidence that the existing framework around the sale and marketing of energy drinks is effective".

"A wide range of products contain caffeine and instead of focusing on energy drinks, we would prefer to work together to focus on understanding how and why children are accessing caffeine and what we can all do to better educate consumers about the caffeine content across all food categories," he added.

