New chairman to follow new CEO at Arca Continental

23 January 2019

Arca Continental has followed the departure of its CEO earlier this month with the announcement that chairman Manuel Barragan Morales will also retire from the company.

All change at the top of Coca-Cola bottler Arca Continental

The Mexico-based Coca-Cola bottler confirmed late yesterday that Barragan Morales is set to step down later this year after 14 years as chair. Replacing him will be one of Arca's vice-chairs, Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna. The switch will immediately follow the group's general shareholders meeting on 4 April.

"We have worked together … by combining the legacies of the various families that make up this company, strengthened our institutional model to drive profitable growth and the creation of shared value in the territories and businesses in which we participate," said Barragan Morales.

This week's announcement follows the decision by CEO Francisco Garza Egloff to retire at the start of this year. Garza Egloff, who had led the group for almost 16 years, was replaced by the group's current deputy CEO, Arturo Gutiérrez.

Arca extended its presence beyond South America two years ago, capitalising on The Coca-Cola Co's refranchising strategy and entering the US. The group initially pulled out of a joint venture in the country with Coca-Cola Bottling Co United, choosing instead to go it alone as the sole franchise bottler in Texas, as well as parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.

Sectors: HR – personnel, Soft drinks, Water

