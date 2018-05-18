Nestle Waters' Sanpellegrino + Tea is available in two flavours

Nestle Waters' Sanpellegrino + Tea

Category - RTD flavoured teas

Available - Since March

Location - The UK, Canada and other markets

Price - TBC

Nestle Waters has rolled out a range of organic sparkling flavoured teas as it looks to tap into the trend for low- and no-sugar options. Sanpellegrino + Tea, which comes in Limone + Tea and Pesca + Tea flavours, is the first organic-branded beverage range from Sanpellegrino, Nestle Waters said.

The products are made from organic tea extract, fruit juice and cane sugar. They contain 50 calories per 25cl can.

"We are delighted to launch the brand into a new subcategory for the existing Sanpellegrino fan base as well as introducing the brand to a new audience seeking a flavour-packed, premium sparkling tea experience," said Barbara D'Amico, international brands lead at Nestlé Waters. "As a brand that is known, trusted and loved, we are delighted to be adding value to a soft drinks category that has seen new product launches double in 2017, contributing to overall category growth. We look forward to seeing the + Tea range joining the existing portfolio."

Sanpellegrino + Tea has just been launched in the UK and is already available in other Nestle markets, including Canada, where the brand was rolled out in March.

The UK launch will form part of a brand awareness campaign scheduled to run this year. The push will include digital engagement, experiential and sampling activities as well as in-store merchandising and print advertising.